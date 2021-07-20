 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -165, Royals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Brewers Tuesday.

The Brewers are 27-21 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Royals are 15-31 on the road. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Scott Barlow earned his second victory and Michael A. Taylor went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. J.P. Feyereisen took his second loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

