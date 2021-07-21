How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-9, 5.97 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -168, Royals +147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Kansas City will square off on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 27-22 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .223 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .293.

The Royals are 16-31 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .499.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-2. Mike Minor notched his seventh victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Hunter Strickland took his first loss for Milwaukee.

