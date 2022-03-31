 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 31, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview

