How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53 ERA, .66 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 5-7 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Omar Narvaez leads them with three while slugging .548.

The Dodgers are 8-4 on the road. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Justin Turner leads the club with an OBP of .422.

