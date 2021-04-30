How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on April 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

