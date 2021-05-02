MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Julio Urias (3-0, 3.23 ERA, .95 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) and Brewers: Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch.

The Brewers are 8-7 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .368.

The Dodgers are 8-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Clayton Kershaw leads the team with a 2.10 earned run average.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Angel Perdomo earned his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Alex Vesia took his first loss for Los Angeles.

