How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers play the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-52, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-6, 2.49 ERA, .97 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -176, Brewers +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to start a four-game series.

Milwaukee has a 61-52 record overall and a 29-22 record in home games. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Los Angeles is 79-34 overall and 39-19 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 24 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .317 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 14-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .279 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)