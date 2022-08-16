How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-53, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -122, Dodgers +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 61-53 overall and 29-23 at home. The Brewers have gone 28-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 40-19 in road games and 80-34 overall. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in the NL at 2.88.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 3-for-12 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 51 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Max Muncy is 12-for-32 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .278 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)