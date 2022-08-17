MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 62-53 overall and 30-23 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

Los Angeles has gone 40-20 in road games and 80-35 overall. The Dodgers have a 63-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .240 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .318 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11-for-32 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)