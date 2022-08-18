How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Brewers into game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-54, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA, .92 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 30-24 in home games and 62-54 overall. The Brewers have a 34-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has an 81-35 record overall and a 41-20 record in road games. The Dodgers are 34-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 24 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-41 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)