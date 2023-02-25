How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game Live Online on February 25, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA„ this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV to watch Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services