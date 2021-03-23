Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. LA Dodgers on March 23, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly Fox Sports Wisconsin). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option