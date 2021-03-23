Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. LA Dodgers on March 23, 2021 Live Online
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly Fox Sports Wisconsin). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-