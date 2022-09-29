 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Marlins to start 4-game series

Miami Marlins (64-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-72, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Milwaukee is 43-31 in home games and 83-72 overall. The Brewers have a 46-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 32-45 on the road and 64-91 overall. The Marlins are 45-21 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 34 home runs while slugging .467. Kolten Wong is 11-for-33 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas is eighth on the Marlins with a .235 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 35 RBI. Bryan De La Cruz is 18-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

