How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (65-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-73, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (14-8, 2.32 ERA, .99 WHIP, 199 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-8, 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 231 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Marlins +148; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has an 83-73 record overall and a 43-32 record in home games. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Miami is 65-91 overall and 33-45 on the road. The Marlins have a 38-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 54 RBI for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jon Berti has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .236 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 18-for-38 with seven doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

