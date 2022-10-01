How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 44-32 record in home games and an 84-73 record overall. The Brewers are 60-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 33-46 in road games and 65-92 overall. The Marlins have a 34-22 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe is third on the Brewers with a .252 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 39 walks and 70 RBI. Willy Adames is 11-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)