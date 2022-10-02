MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

Miami Marlins (66-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-74, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (10-10, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 44-33 record at home and an 84-74 record overall. The Brewers are 38-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has a 66-92 record overall and a 34-46 record on the road. The Marlins are 34-22 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles and 34 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has a .236 batting average to rank ninth on the Marlins, and has 19 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)