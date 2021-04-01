MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Opening Day 2021: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North & Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin , while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.
Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Brewers/Twins games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Live TV Streaming Option
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Preview
- Thursday: Kenta Maeda vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Saturday: Jose Berrios vs. Corbin Burnes
- Sunday: Michael Pineda vs. Adrian Houser