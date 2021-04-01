 Skip to Content
MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Opening Day 2021: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin , while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Brewers/Twins games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Preview

  • Thursday: Kenta Maeda vs. Brandon Woodruff
  • Saturday: Jose Berrios vs. Corbin Burnes
  • Sunday: Michael Pineda vs. Adrian Houser
