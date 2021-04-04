How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (recently rebranded from Fox Sports North), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was previously Fox Sports Wisconsin . Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

The Brewers will be sending Adrian Houser to the mound, while the Twins will send Michael Pineda for the final game of the three game set.

The Brewers went 15-14 on their home field in 2020. Milwaukee batted .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs. The Twins went 12-17 away from home in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option