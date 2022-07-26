How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Milwaukee and Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Twins bring road win streak into matchup with the Brewers

Minnesota Twins (52-44, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Twins -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 24-20 record at home and a 53-44 record overall. The Brewers are 29-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 25-22 on the road and 52-44 overall. The Twins have gone 29-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is fourth on the Brewers with a .255 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 45 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five home runs, 38 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .341 for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-34 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Kepler: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)