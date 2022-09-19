How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Mets visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

New York Mets (93-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-68, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-7, 3.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 219 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 78-68 record overall and a 41-28 record at home. The Brewers have gone 55-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 43-29 on the road and 93-55 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 31 home runs while slugging .466. Willy Adames is 13-for-36 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 35 home runs while slugging .504. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)