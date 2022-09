MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

New York Mets (95-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-70, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 95-55 record overall and a 45-29 record in road games. The Mets have a 43-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .465. Adames is 16-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits (25 doubles and 37 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)