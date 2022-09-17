How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Milwaukee has a 40-27 record at home and a 77-67 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .410.

New York has an 87-57 record overall and a 37-35 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles and 30 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 19 doubles, three home runs and 46 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 17-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)