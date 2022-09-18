MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (87-58, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Brewers +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Milwaukee has a 78-67 record overall and a 41-27 record at home. The Brewers have a 46-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 37-36 in road games and 87-58 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.32 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez is second on the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Willy Adames is 11-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 57 home runs while slugging .687. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (knee), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)