MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host Philadelphia Phillies, look to end home slide

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-24, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.91 ERA, .93 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -134, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop their four-game home losing streak.

Milwaukee has gone 15-10 in home games and 33-24 overall. The Brewers have gone 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has an 11-14 record in road games and a 26-29 record overall. The Phillies are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 13 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 6-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (right calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)