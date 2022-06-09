How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Schwarber leads Phillies against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (27-29, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-25, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Phillies +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Milwaukee Brewers after Kyle Schwarber had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-0 win over the Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 15-11 record in home games and a 33-25 record overall. The Brewers are second in the NL with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Philadelphia is 12-14 in road games and 27-29 overall. The Phillies have a 12-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 13 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Jace Peterson is 7-for-26 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 14 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .306 for the Phillies. Schwarber is 11-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (right calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)