How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin previously (Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Pirates and Brewers games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-