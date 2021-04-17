MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV.

Trevor Cahill (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) pitches for the Pirates, while Brett Anderson (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) pitches for the Brewers.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last season. The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0.