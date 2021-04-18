 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brewers vs. Pirates Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) pitches for the Pirates, while Freddy Peralta (2-0, .69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) pitches for the Brewers.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee batted .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs. The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits per game last year, batting .220 as a team.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

