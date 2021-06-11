How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA, .74 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -279, Pirates +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 14-10 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.

The Pirates are 7-19 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 42 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 10, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Richard Rodriguez earned his first victory and Colin Moran went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Pittsburgh. J.P. Feyereisen took his first loss for Milwaukee.