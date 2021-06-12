How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 1.97 ERA, .71 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -290, Pirates +241; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers are 15-10 against NL Central opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Pirates are 7-20 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 45 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Brandon Woodruff earned his fifth victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Milwaukee. Clay Holmes took his first loss for Pittsburgh.