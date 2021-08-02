How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -206, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Monday.

The Brewers are 29-24 on their home turf. Milwaukee is slugging .387 as a unit. Willy Adames leads the club with a .481 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Pirates are 17-35 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Brewers won the last meeting 12-0. Freddy Peralta earned his eighth victory and Manny Pina went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Milwaukee. Chad Kuhl took his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.