MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.17 ERA, .86 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -281, Pirates +231; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will square off on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 30-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Pirates have gone 18-36 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective .235 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .302.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-5. David Bednar notched his third victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Pittsburgh. Blaine Hardy registered his first loss for Milwaukee.