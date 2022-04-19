How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-5)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -260, Pirates +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee is 6-5 overall and 3-2 in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 5-5 overall and 4-2 at home. Pirates hitters have a collective .375 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a home run, eight walks and six RBI while hitting .242 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-37 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple and a home run while hitting .450 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (groin), Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)