How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Pirates, try to extend home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Pirates +200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Brewers are 6-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 overall and 4-2 at home. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .311.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .250 batting average, and has three doubles, three walks and five RBI. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-29 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple and a home run for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

