How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Pirates visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -223, Pirates +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 20-17 record at home and a 47-37 record overall. The Brewers have hit 116 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 34-49 record overall and a 14-26 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 18-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 11-for-37 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .257 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 10 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-28 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)