MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-50, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -253, Pirates +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee has a 21-17 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. The Brewers have gone 26-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 34-50 record overall and a 14-27 record in road games. The Pirates are seventh in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 5-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)