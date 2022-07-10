How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Pirates play in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-38, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -176, Pirates +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 48-38 overall and 21-18 in home games. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412.

Pittsburgh is 35-50 overall and 15-27 in road games. The Pirates have gone 26-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .233 for the Brewers. Luis Urias is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 15 home runs while slugging .468. Michael Perez is 5-for-20 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .211 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)