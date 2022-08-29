How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers open 3-game series at home against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-59, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 2.84 ERA, .97 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Milwaukee is 67-59 overall and 33-25 at home. The Brewers rank third in the majors with 178 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh is 48-79 overall and 22-43 in road games. The Pirates are 33-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .459. Kevin Newman is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.85 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)