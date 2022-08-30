How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-59, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Pirates +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee has gone 34-25 in home games and 68-59 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Pittsburgh has a 22-44 record in road games and a 48-80 record overall. The Pirates have a 37-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 15-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 39 RBI for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.06 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: day-to-day (knee), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)