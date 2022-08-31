MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers and Pirates play, winner takes 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-60, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-10, 5.33 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -178, Pirates +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 34-26 at home and 68-60 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Pittsburgh is 23-44 on the road and 49-80 overall. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .231 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 7-for-28 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: day-to-day (knee), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)