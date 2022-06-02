How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Padres take road skid into matchup against the Brewers

San Diego Padres (30-20, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Milwaukee has gone 14-6 at home and 32-20 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego is 30-20 overall and 17-10 on the road. The Padres are 21-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with eight home runs while slugging .556. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)