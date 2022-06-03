How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Padres take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

San Diego Padres (30-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA, .98 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA, .82 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -150, Padres +128; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 33-20 overall and 15-6 at home. The Brewers have gone 19-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 30-21 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Padres have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolten Wong has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-12 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 6-for-27 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)