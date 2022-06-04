MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego.

Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports San Diego.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres Saturday

San Diego Padres (31-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, Padres +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 15-7 record at home and a 33-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 18-11 record in road games and a 31-21 record overall. The Padres have a 9-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 6-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)