How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 4 of series

San Diego Padres (32-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Padres +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 33-22 record overall and a 15-8 record at home. The Brewers have a 19-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has gone 19-11 in road games and 32-21 overall. The Padres have a 17-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .256 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 24 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Trent Grisham is 8-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)