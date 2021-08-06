How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -159, Giants +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 31-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee is averaging 4.3 RBI per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Giants have gone 34-23 away from home. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.