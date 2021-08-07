MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.33 ERA, .88 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Brewers Saturday.

The Brewers are 32-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .291.

The Giants have gone 34-24 away from home. San Francisco has a collective .244 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .324.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Brent Suter secured his 11th victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jarlin Garcia registered his third loss for San Francisco.