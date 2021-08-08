MLB Streaming: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -131, Giants +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Francisco will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 32-26 on their home turf. The Milwaukee pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Corbin Burnes leads them with a mark of 12.5.

The Giants are 35-24 on the road. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-6. Jake McGee recorded his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for San Francisco. Sal Romano took his first loss for Milwaukee.