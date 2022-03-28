How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-