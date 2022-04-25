How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers take on the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (11-5, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sam Long (0-0, .00 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.37 ERA, .79 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee has gone 5-2 at home and 10-6 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

San Francisco is 11-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Giants have a 7-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with three home runs while slugging .468. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores ranks fifth on the Giants with a .283 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI. Joc Pederson is 12-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)