How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Doubleheader Live Online on September 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants to open a two-game series.

Milwaukee has a 35-26 record at home and a 71-65 record overall. The Brewers have hit 190 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

San Francisco is 65-70 overall and 28-38 on the road. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 22 doubles, 28 home runs and 76 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 12-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .263 for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 10-for-31 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Lauer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (knee), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)